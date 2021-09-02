Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,670,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.57. 4,496,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,786. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.82. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

