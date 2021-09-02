Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

