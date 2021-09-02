Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.79

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 22572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

