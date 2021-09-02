VerusCoin Price Hits $1.11 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $71.08 million and approximately $41,270.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00156866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.61 or 0.07619909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.74 or 1.00151422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00800305 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,066,477 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

