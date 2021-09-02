Viacoin Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $79,015.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.97 or 0.00376253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.