VIBE Price Up 11.3% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $6,681.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

