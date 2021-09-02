Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.78% of TrueBlue worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

