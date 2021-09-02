Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,291,000 after buying an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after buying an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,208,000 after buying an additional 2,506,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

