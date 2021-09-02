Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.13 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 236.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

