Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $135.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

