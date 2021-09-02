Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after purchasing an additional 198,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $343,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

