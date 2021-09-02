Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th.

VIR stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of -1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,895 shares of company stock worth $6,147,385. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

