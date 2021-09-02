Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 7.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.70. 116,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,107,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

