Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 867,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

