Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $115.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 154,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,844. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

