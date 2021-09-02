Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vistra by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

