VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 316.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in VMware by 54.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in VMware by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

