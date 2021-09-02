VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,896 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in VMware by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in VMware by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.85.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

