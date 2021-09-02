VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.17. 1,202,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

