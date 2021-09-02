Volex (LON:VLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $453.20

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91), with a volume of 358448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Volex from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £717.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 364.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

