Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VNNVF opened at $72.97 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

