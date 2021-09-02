Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $858 million-$891 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,181. Vroom has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,184 shares of company stock worth $4,591,163 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

