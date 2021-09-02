W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4,301.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,073 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,475,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

