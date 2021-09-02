Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 205,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,649. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

