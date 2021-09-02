Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $175.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$177.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.11. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

