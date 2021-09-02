Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MED opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average of $261.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42.
In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
