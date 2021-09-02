Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $229.64 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.87 and a 200 day moving average of $261.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

