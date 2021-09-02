Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.70 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

