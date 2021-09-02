Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCC opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.