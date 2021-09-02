Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,023. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $130.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

