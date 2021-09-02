Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.08

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.08 and last traded at $131.04, with a volume of 3470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.