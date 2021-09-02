WaykiChain (WICC) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.57 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $37.57 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00809710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047612 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

