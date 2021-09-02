WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

