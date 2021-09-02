WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. The company has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

