WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.44. 332,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70. The firm has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

