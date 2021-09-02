WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $187,395.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00146803 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,512,283,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,564,335,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

