Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WEBR opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

