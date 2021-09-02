Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEBR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

