WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Argus

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

