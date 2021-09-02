Wedbush Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

