Wedbush Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $152.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.80.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
