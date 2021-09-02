Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG):

8/30/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Big Lots had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

