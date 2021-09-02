WELL Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WELL has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $68.48 million and approximately $460,695.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

