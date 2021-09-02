Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $38.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

PLAY opened at $37.53 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

