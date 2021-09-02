Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

WFC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

