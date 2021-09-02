Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $80.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 88,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

