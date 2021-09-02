Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $80.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.
Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 88,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
