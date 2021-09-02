Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue $0.66 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6605 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Wesfarmers stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

WFAFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesfarmers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

