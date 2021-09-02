Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 25,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,519. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

