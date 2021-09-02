Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

WBND stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 225.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

