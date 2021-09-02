Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lowered by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,081 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 5.2% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.75% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $187,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 133,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

