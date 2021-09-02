Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,660 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,745 shares of company stock worth $24,232,775.

Shares of LON:WTB traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,252 ($42.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,257.03. The company has a market capitalization of £6.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

