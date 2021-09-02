White Pine Investment CO Acquires 356 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. 8,812,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $479.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

